Taunton Boy Seriously Injured After Dumpster Lid Lands On Head

February 19, 2017 10:19 PM
Filed Under: Chantee Lans, Taunton

TAUNTON (CBS/AP) — A 9-year-old Massachusetts boy has been taken to a hospital after getting his head stuck while playing in a large outdoor trash bin.

Taunton police said the boy’s grandmother found him unconscious about 12:30 p.m. Sunday. Police said the boy’s head was trapped between the bin’s metal rim and the plastic lid.

“He slipped and when he slipped the cover came back of his head and his chin was lodged underneath the dumpster,” Taunton Police Lt. Paul Roderick said. “So in essence he was strangling himself.”

They said the boy slipped while climbing out of the angled side of the bin and did not have the strength to lift the lid.

A young boy was injured when a dumpster lid landed on his head. (WBZ-TV)

A young boy was injured when a dumpster lid landed on his head. (WBZ-TV)

Police performed rescued breathing on the boy. He was flown by a medical helicopter to Rhode Island Hospital. His condition was not immediately available.

The boy’s grandmother was watching him out the window as he played on a nearby playground. After stepping away from the window, the woman returned and did not see the boy.

“I just feel really bad. I wish it hadn’t happened because he’s just a little kid and he’s a really nice kid,” said neighbor Susan Pawowarski.

“It was a shock because you just never think anything is going to happen.”

 

 

