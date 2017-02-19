Powerball Jackpot Rises To $403 Million; $2 Million Ticket Sold In RI

BRAINTREE (CBS) — With no winner drawn on Saturday night, the Powerball jackpot has risen to an estimated $403 million.
The winning numbers were 3, 7, 9, 31, and 33, with the Powerball 20.
A person in Rhode Island won $2 million with the Power Play option on the Match 5 game.
There were two other $2 million Match 5 winners, in Pennsylvania and Texas, as well as six $1 million Match 5 winners, in Louisiana, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Texas.
The next drawing will be held on Wednesday night.
The prize’s cash option is estimated at around $243.9 million.