Kings Reportedly ‘Engaging’ In DeMarcus Cousins Trade Talks

BOSTON (CBS) – With less than a week to go before the NBA trade deadline, Celtics fans are keeping a close eye on the rumor mill.
One report from All-Star weekend is likely to grab the attention of some fans in Boston.
Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical reports that Sacramento is “still debating” the future of big man DeMarcus Cousins and could be open to a trade.
If Cousins were made available, the Celtics could have the trade chips to be in the running for his services. Whether Danny Ainge would be willing to make a deal for Cousins, however, is not known.
Cousins, well known for his antics on and off the court, is averaging 27.8 points and 10.7 rebounds per game so far this season.