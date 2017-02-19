Keller @ Large: Body Language Expert On Trump’s Handshakes

BOSTON (CBS) — There’s an art to the handshake–and President Donald Trump certainly has an interesting one.

Body language expert Don Khoury sat down with WBZ political analyst Jon Keller to analyze the body language of the Commander in Chief–including his handshakes with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Supreme Court nominee Judge Neil Gorsuch.

In both cases, Trump pulled the other man in closer to him.

“If I pull you in, I’m pulling you into my space,” said Khouy. “It’s very much a power move, pulling somebody in like that.”

And then there’s that strange patting move he does.

“It could be one of two things,” Khoury said. “It could be, ‘nice boy, good boy,’ or it could be, ‘I’m uncomfortable, I want to get out of here’.”

Khoury noted that, in Trump’s Thursday press conference, the president showed his palms, a gesture showing openness, and touched his chest, a gesture showing sincerity.

“It seems to me like he believes what he’s saying,” said Khoury. “It’s difficult for that part to be faked because there are unconscious giveaways. I’m not saying he’s being truthful or not, but he believes what he’s saying.”

Keller and Khoury also talked about the body language of Kellyanne Conway, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, and, in a bonus sports clip, Tom Brady and Roger Goodell.

