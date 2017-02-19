3 Children Rescued After Falling Through Ice In Attleboro

February 19, 2017 7:09 PM
Filed Under: Attleboro, ice rescue

ATTLEBORO (CBS) – Three children were rescued after falling through the ice and into a pond in Attleboro Sunday afternoon.

Three children 10-12 years old were playing on the ice behind the Elks Lodge on South Main Street  when two boys fell through and into the water.

A young girl went to try and help the boys, but fell through herself.

The two boys were able to pull themselves out of the water. They ran to the Elks Lodge to call for help.

Firefighters had a difficult time reaching the third child because the ice kept breaking.

After about 15 minutes, the girl was pulled from the water.

All three children were taken to an area hospital but are in stable condition.

