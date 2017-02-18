Suspect Arrested In Saugus After Multi-Town Police Chase

SAUGUS (CBS) – A suspect involved in a police chase hit four cars while fleeing from officers before he was eventually arrested in Saugus.

Revere Police tried to stop Stephen Staffiery, 48, on the Lynnway near Harding Street around 1:50 p.m. on Saturday.

Police say Staffiery ran away before returning to his 2016 Honda Civic and speeding off down Route 1.

Staffiery drove through Lynn, Revere and eventually Saugus. Transit Police joined the chase along the way.

No one in the four vehicles that were hit was seriously injured.

Police arrested Staffiery in Saugus and he was turned over to Massachusetts State Police at the Revere barracks.

Staffiery was charged with several motor vehicle violations and also had a warrant out for his arrest from New Hampshire on a parole violation.

Bob Firth says police apprehended a man in front of his house in Saugus after a Chase #wbz pic.twitter.com/47ILMmbTmD — Paul Burton (@PaulWBZ) February 18, 2017

Bob Firth lives in the neighborhood where Staffiery was arrested. He told WBZ-TV that he witnessed police chasing the suspect.

“There were enough cruisers that there was nowhere to go. He was what you call trapped,” Firth said.

“I think he was at that age where the gasoline in his system was just about on (empty).”

Firth described the neighborhood where Staffiery was arrested as “extremely quiet.”

“It is very strange for this area. We don’t have criminals running up and down this street,” said Firth.