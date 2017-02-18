Dog Dies After Falling Through Ice Despite Firefighters’ Rescue Efforts

February 18, 2017 10:10 AM
Filed Under: Holliston, Holliston Fire Department, ice rescue

HOLLISTON (CBS) – Despite rescue efforts by firefighters, a dog died Friday afternoon after falling through the ice of a Holliston pond.

The dog fell into the frigid waters of Linden Pond around 3 p.m.

Though initially struggling to get out of the pond, the dog had fallen below the surface when firefighters arrived in cold water suits.

Firefighters attempt to rescue a dog in a Holliston pond. (Image Credit: Holliston Fire Department)

Crews used a rescue sled to reach the dog, and brought the beagle back to the shore.

Firefighters attempted to revive the dog using Basic Animal Rescue Training skills they learned during a class in September.

After several minutes of resuscitation efforts, the beagle was taken to a nearby animal hospital but did not survive.

