Dog Dies After Falling Through Ice Despite Firefighters’ Rescue Efforts

HOLLISTON (CBS) – Despite rescue efforts by firefighters, a dog died Friday afternoon after falling through the ice of a Holliston pond.
The dog fell into the frigid waters of Linden Pond around 3 p.m.
Though initially struggling to get out of the pond, the dog had fallen below the surface when firefighters arrived in cold water suits.
Crews used a rescue sled to reach the dog, and brought the beagle back to the shore.
Firefighters attempted to revive the dog using Basic Animal Rescue Training skills they learned during a class in September.
After several minutes of resuscitation efforts, the beagle was taken to a nearby animal hospital but did not survive.