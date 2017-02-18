Architect Remembered At Boston City Hall, Which He Helped Design

BOSTON (AP) — A New England architect who helped design a number of modern Boston’s landmarks is being remembered at one of his creations — Boston City Hall.
A memorial service is slated for Saturday afternoon for Henry Austin Wood III, who died at his home in Boston Jan. 27, the Providence Journal reported earlier this month. He was 87.
Wood helped design City Hall, Back Bay Station, the Hynes Convention Center, among others as a partner with Kallmann, McKinnell & Wood Architects, the Journal reported.
He also restored the Clingstone mansion in Jamestown, Rhode Island.
The 23-room mansion was built by distant relatives on a rock in Narragansett Bay in 1905. It had been abandoned for more than 20 years and fallen into disrepair when Wood purchased it in 1960.