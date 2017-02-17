Twitter Reacts To The Terrible, No Good, Very Bad Foul Call That Cost The Celtics A Win

BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics could taste victory, but a referee snatched it from them at the last second – literally.
With the Celtics up 103-102 and mere seconds left in regulation, the Chicago Bulls’ Jimmy Butler went up for a potential game-winning jump shot. Celtics point guard Marcus Smart appeared to play strong defense against Butler’s shot, which did not fall – but that’s when the referee interjected, calling a late foul that may or may not have even happened. Butler made his free throws to secure the 104-1013 win for the Bulls.
If you need a microscope to see whether or not Smart grazed Butler’s elbow, it probably should not be called.
The call felt like a moment out of WWE with the way the refs needlessly intervened and screwed the Celtics out of a sure victory. Twitter was quick to react to the Vince McMahon-esque double-cross by the officials.
But wait, there’s a better look at the referee who made the call … aaand it makes it even worse.
Isaiah Thomas summed it up.
