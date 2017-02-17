Twitter Reacts To The Terrible, No Good, Very Bad Foul Call That Cost The Celtics A Win

BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics could taste victory, but a referee snatched it from them at the last second – literally.

With the Celtics up 103-102 and mere seconds left in regulation, the Chicago Bulls’ Jimmy Butler went up for a potential game-winning jump shot. Celtics point guard Marcus Smart appeared to play strong defense against Butler’s shot, which did not fall – but that’s when the referee interjected, calling a late foul that may or may not have even happened. Butler made his free throws to secure the 104-1013 win for the Bulls.

Did Marcus Smart catch a piece of that elbow?🔬 pic.twitter.com/QRQzxVbD42 — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) February 17, 2017

If you need a microscope to see whether or not Smart grazed Butler’s elbow, it probably should not be called.

The call felt like a moment out of WWE with the way the refs needlessly intervened and screwed the Celtics out of a sure victory. Twitter was quick to react to the Vince McMahon-esque double-cross by the officials.

They look like they're waiting for Vince McMahon to show up and announce the start of overtime. pic.twitter.com/Mt78O67soC — Michael Hurley (@michaelFhurley) February 17, 2017

If Tommy Heinsohn was at this game, someone might actually have been maimed. — Toucher and Rich (@Toucherandrich) February 17, 2017

Vomit inducing officiating tonight. Worst screw job I've seen in a long time. — Toucher and Rich (@Toucherandrich) February 17, 2017

Tonight's Chicago Bulls player of the game: pic.twitter.com/XJEsUqC075 — NOT NBA Tonight (@NOTNBATonight) February 17, 2017

Nuts and bolts, Celtics got SCREWED. — Jon Wallach (@KenGriffeyRules) February 17, 2017

Boston sports-talk should be fun tonight after the call in the Celtics-Bulls game. — Richard Deitsch (@richarddeitsch) February 17, 2017

For everything wrong with NFL officiating….NBA is a whole other level. My god. — Robert Alvarez (@ralvarez617) February 17, 2017

That call followed by the stupid NBA tickets commercial is too much to handle right now — Matthew Geagan (@MattGeagan) February 17, 2017

Butler runs the clock down so he can get a terrible spinning fallaway w/ no time left and somehow gets bailed out. I hate the NBA sometimes. — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) February 17, 2017

It's rare you can point to a call and literally say "that was 100% wrong and 100% cost us the game". This is one of those times — Michael Dyer (@Mike_Dyer13) February 17, 2017

But wait, there’s a better look at the referee who made the call … aaand it makes it even worse.

@michaelFhurley look at the REF who called the foul… "oh it's not going in… FOUL!" pic.twitter.com/KbsWmRf9O9 — A•T•X (@psucarney) February 17, 2017

Isaiah Thomas summed it up.

SMH!!!!!!!!! — Isaiah Thomas (@Isaiah_Thomas) February 17, 2017

