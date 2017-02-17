WBZ4[1]
Michael Floyd Sentenced To 120 Days In Jail For Extreme DUI

February 17, 2017 2:57 PM
Filed Under: Arizona Cardinals, DUI, Michael Floyd, New England Patriots, NFL, Sports News

BOSTON (CBS) — Michael Floyd will have to serve time for his extreme DUI back in December.

Floyd, who was arrested in Scottsdale, Arizona after being found asleep behind the wheel of his running car, plead guilty on Friday and was sentenced to 120 days in jail, according to court details released by The City of Scottsdale Court. He will only have to serve 24 days behind bars, according to Johnathan Roy of Fox 10 in Arizona, with the remaining 96 days of his sentence to be served under house arrest.

Six other charges against Floyd were dropped.

The receiver will also have to pay over $5,000 in fines, serve 30 hours of community service and go through alcohol screenings as part of his punishment, according to the court.

Floyd, who was claimed by the New England Patriots shortly after his release from the Arizona Cardinals following the incident, was found asleep behind the wheel by officers at 2:48 a.m. on the morning of December 12, 2016. His blood alcohol level tested at .217 at 4:13 a.m., nearly three times the legal limit, which classified his arrest as an “extreme DUI.”

Michael Floyd's booking photo (Courtesy Scottsdale Police Department)

He saw action in two regular season games with the Patriots and was active for their Divisional Round win over the Houston Texans, but was inactive for the AFC Championship and Super Bowl LI. Floyd is now a free agent.

