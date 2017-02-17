Child Hospitalized Following 3-Alarm Lowell Fire

February 17, 2017 8:23 AM
Lowell, Lowell Fire

LOWELL (CBS) – A child was taken to an area hospital following a 3-alarm fire in Lowell.

Flames ripped through a multi-family home in Lowell early Friday morning.

The fire was reported just before 7 a.m. on Parker Street.

Smoke and flames could be pouring from the house, and the fire reached three alarms within an hour.

Lowell Police asked drivers to avoid the area.

The building’s owner said a 3-year-old was taken to the hospital following the fire. The child’s condition is not known.

No further details are currently available.

