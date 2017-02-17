Kalman: Four Bruins Who Will Determine If They’ll Make Playoffs

By Matt Kalman, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — We won’t know for a couple days whether “Cassidy Magic” will continue for the Bruins, who are at the end of a CBA-mandated five-day break in their schedule.

The Bruins will hit the ice for a practice in San Jose after a cross-country flight Saturday and then square off with the Sharks on Sunday in the first game of a four-game road trip.

So far the break hasn’t gone as poorly as expected, as the Bruins are still in a playoff position despite the teams behind them making up many of their games in hand this week. The Toronto Maple Leafs, who are one point behind the Bruins for third in the Atlantic Division, split a pair of games this week. The Philadelphia Flyers, who are a potential competitor for an Eastern Conference wild card spot, have lost a couple of games.

A lot is going to be made in the weeks ahead about new coach Bruce Cassidy and his system tweaks and strategies. General manager Don Sweeney, who’s on record that he’s using this post-Claude Julien period to assess Cassidy and the players, will have some decisions to make leading up to the March 1 trade deadline. After firing Julien, Sweeney didn’t sound like man getting ready to make major changes by adding or subtracting a big piece to or from the roster. Maybe he’ll have a change of heart.

Regardless of who’s coaching or what Sweeney does in the trade market, the Bruins’ fate will rest with the players as they try to avoid a third straight season out of the playoffs. Here’s a look at some of the players who will have the most to do with how the Bruins fare:

1. Brandon Carlo

The rookie has been a revelation. Despite some dips in play, he hasn’t been hit hard enough by the rookie wall to warrant being a healthy scratch. The five-day break, in addition to the All-Star break and a random four-day rest the Bruins had recently, should have recharged his energy levels. But in addition to playing more games than he ever has in his life, and playing against stiff competition alongside No. 1 defenseman Zdeno Chara, Carlo is now going to have to deal with trade rumors, at least until the deadline. Carlo can try as much as he wants to block out the rumors but between media questioning and potential contact with friends back home who are probably hoping Carlo gets traded to Colorado, the stretch run is going to be a mental as well as a physical test for the 20-year-old.

On the other hand, Sweeney has to determine if trading Carlo is worthwhile considering the prospect pool is rich with defensemen from Charlie McAvoy, Ryan Lindgren, Jeremy Lauzon on down. Carlo probably sits somewhere between untouchable and tradeable depending on if the Bruins can get a difference-making player that’s under their control. A rental is probably out of the question.

2. Ryan Spooner

There are no more excuses left for Spooner. Since Cassidy took over, Spooner has been playing center, he’s been on the power play and he’s even killed some penalties. The 25-year-old is never going to find a coach with as much faith in him as Cassidy. To wit, Cassidy’s thoughts on Spooner as a center vs. a wing:

“Because he’s a guy who’s used to being centerman and makes plays with the puck, has the puck through the neutral zone, that’s where it changes as a winger. But there’s nothing to say he can’t become a little more like Patrick Kane. He’s a winger and he has the puck all the time, so there are ways to get it and excel at what you do best.”

So there you have it, Cassidy singing the praises of Spooner and putting the player in the same sentence as Patrick Kane. So far the reward for Cassidy’s confidence has been little more than what Spooner was doing under Julien. Lost in the solid play of the Frank Vatrano-Spooner-Jimmy Hayes line was the lack of much engagement from Spooner. The competition is going to be heavier and tougher in California and we’ll get an even better read on Spooner in the week ahead. The Bruins need him to be either their No. 3 center or trade bait.

3. Adam McQuaid/Kevan Miller

We love to put these two guys together, even though Miller has emerged as a better all-around player than McQuaid and has been better than expectations this season. Both scored goals last week and made some observers believe Cassidy cast a magic spell on them. Well if there are any players who might not be ready to play at the quicker pace, it’s these two (not to mention Chara). We’ll find out soon if they can keep up or if they’ll be exploited. There’s not much behind them for Cassidy to make lineup changes, so McQuaid and Miller will have a large hand in whether the Bruins make the playoffs.

4. David Backes

He’s looked a little better since Cassidy shifted him to the Patrice Bergeron-Brad Marchand line. Big deal. He still hasn’t produced since the first minute of the Cassidy era and his puck handling is a disaster and has slowed down his linemates. The Bruins will need Backes to get his act together because they’re stuck with him. All the so-called “leadership” he was supposed to bring won’t mean a thing if he’s a turnover machine and can’t be a threat to score around the net.

Matt Kalman covers the Bruins for CBSBoston.com and also contributes to NHL.com and several other media outlets. Follow him on Twitter @TheBruinsBlog.