JetBlue Warns Of $500 Gift Card Scam

NEW YORK (CBS) – JetBlue is warning flyers about a fake offer going around the internet that’s just too good to be true.
The airline said Friday that a trending scam advertises a $500 gift card to mark JetBlue’s 17th anniversary. The advice to travelers – use caution when looking for deals online.
“Please be wary of any offers you may see that aren’t hosted on jetblue.com or on our social accounts,” JetBlue says.
Fans of JetBlue should mark any suspicious activity in their inboxes as spam, the airline recommends.