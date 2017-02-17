Officers Injured In East Boston Shootout To Meet Doctors Who Saved Them

BOSTON (CBS) – Two police officers who were injured in a shootout with an East Boston suspect will meet the doctors who saved their lives during a Friday event.
Officer Richard Cintolo and Officer Matt Morris were shot while responding to a domestic disturbance in October on Gladstone Street.
Kirk Figueroa, who police identified as the gunman, was shot and killed by responding officers.
On Friday morning, Cintolo and Morris will be at Massachusetts General Hospital along with Boston Police Commissioner William Evans, Dr. George Velmahos and Dr. David King.
It will mark the first time the officers have been to Mass General together since they were rushed there in October.
Boston Police said the officers will be at the hospital “to thank the doctors who were there for them when they needed them most.”
Following the shooting, both officers underwent multiple surgeries before being released from the hospital after lengthy stays.