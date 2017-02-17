Haverhill Police Officer Charged With 2nd OUI After Crash

HAVERHILL (CBS) – A Haverhill police officer was arrested Thursday night on drunk driving charges for the second time following a crash.
Just after 8 p.m., police responded to a crash on South Main Street.
The driver had hit two parked cars.
Police arrested 60-year-old Francis Rogers and charged him with second offense operating under the influence.
Haverhill Police confirmed Friday morning that Rogers is an officer in the department.
Rogers is expected to be arraigned Friday in Haverhill District Court.