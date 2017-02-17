Fitchburg Police Asking For Help In Dead Dog Case

FITCHBURG (CBS) — Police are seeking the public’s help after they found a dead dog in a bag on the side of the road last month.
According to the police department’s Facebook page, the dog was found in a black plastic trash bag on January 12 near the intersection of Howard and Prescott Streets.
Police describe the dog as a black & white male pit bull terrier-type adult. It weighed approximately 35 pounds. The dog was covered in white fur with freckled black spots throughout his body. His ears were black, black fur covering his left eye and black fur on the base of his tail.
Authorities are looking for any assistance identifying a possible owner or owners of the dog. Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Dave Daigle at ddaigle@police.fitchburgma.gov or (978) 345-9650 extension 1239