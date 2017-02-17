Chris Long Fights Back Against Twitter Criticisms Of His Decision To Skip Visit To Donald Trump’s White House

BOSTON (CBS) — Chris Long is pretty famous. An All-American in college, son of a Pro Football Hall of Famer, first-round draft pick, nine-year veteran, and now a Super Bowl champion. People know him.

And so, with his list of Twitter followers nearing the quarter-million mark, he gets quite a few critics sending comments his way. In the wake of his announcement that he won’t be attending the Patriots’ trip to the White House to be congratulated by President Donald Trump, those critics have popped up a bit more often.

While he can’t reply to all of them, he did respond to one person on Thursday night. And it clearly got him thinking, as he started to go one-by-one to tear down every argument and criticism made against him.

Here’s what he had to say.

Sorry dude. I appreciate your support of me as a football player, but I just don't get this tweet. https://t.co/TfmK7hbEmY — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) February 17, 2017

"Respect the office" Ok birther theory guy — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) February 17, 2017

"Stick to football" you don't look like a state senator yourself there bud. — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) February 17, 2017

"I hope they cut you" I'm a free agent. — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) February 17, 2017

"stop being self important. I'm no longer a fan" I'm self important but you thought this was important enough to bring to my attention, eh? — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) February 17, 2017

"You just wanna be a cool lib" Actually I'm well aware the minute I believe something they don't, libs will hit me w this GIF pic.twitter.com/yvc9iBskvm — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) February 17, 2017

"You just wanna be a cool lib"

As a football player, liberals thought I was a living, breathing piece of steak before I agreed with them. — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) February 17, 2017

"You hate the troops" The secondary focus of my foundation (out of two causes) is veteran support. Do your research. Also, not relatable. — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) February 17, 2017

"You hate white people" You realize all humans that live in America should be concerned? Also that assumption says something about you. — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) February 17, 2017

"You hate white people" Oh yeah, for sure. I despise them but I named my son (who is white) after an outlaw country singer. — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) February 17, 2017

"Stop believing the media." Dude I just saw you retweet Fox News. — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) February 17, 2017

"You should go talk to trump if you want change" I'm skipping a photo op, not a congressional hearing. — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) February 17, 2017

I think that's it but check this gem out. Bye for now! pic.twitter.com/4kyxRgG4bV — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) February 17, 2017

Long admitted that the critics don’t represent the majority of the people who reach out to him. But clearly, there was some pent-up aggravation.

So I've listened to it all week. And it's sparse really. Most people aren't ridiculous. Thought y'all may enjoy that thread. — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) February 17, 2017

Long’s initial announcement came after a columnist wrote an open letter to him, saying he could not go to the White House or else he’d be a hypocrite.

“Some super preachy mega-liberal guy was like, ‘Hey, here’s an open letter to you, explaining your own thinking,’” Long said last week on the podcast Pardon My Take. “The guy sent me an outline of my own quotes and what it means. He was like, ‘Well you need to follow your teammates now.’ And I was like, ‘OK, I wanted to wait to [announce it], but this guy’s pulling the lib card on me hard. Like, you want to have a lib-off, bro?”

Long’s major charity endeavor involves work with The Waterboys, a group that works to provide clean drinking water to communities in Africa. Former football player and U.S. Army Green Beret Nate Boyer is also involved, and the group has worked to provide support to veterans.

Long is one of six Patriots players who have stated they would not be attending the White House, but he’s the first to offer such a vociferous defense of his decision.