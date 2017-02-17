Driver In Custody Following Crash Inside O’Neill Tunnel

BOSTON (CBS) – One person was taken into custody following a one-car crash inside the O’Neill Tunnel early Friday morning.
Boston EMS evaluated the driver but did not transport anyone following the crash, which happened on Interstate 93 North near Exit 23 around 2 a.m.
Skid marks were evident following the crash, which involved a black Lexus.
Following the crash, the car came to a stop in the left lane against the tunnel wall.
The car was towed long before the morning commute.
It is not clear what charges the driver faces.