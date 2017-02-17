Bedford Boy Honored For Saving Family From Fire

BEDFORD (CBS) – Shy 9-year-old Jacoby Garber knows how to take the lessons he learns in the classroom and put them into action.

On December 23rd the Garber’s newly built garage in Bedford caught fire. “I went outside and said dad should I call 911 and he said ‘Go call 911 quick!’” Jacoby said.

As dad tried to put the fire out, the third grader quickly called 911 then ran back inside to get his mom who was asleep in her room. “He says ‘this is the real deal mom’ and he grabbed my hand and walked me down the stairs and go outside and see my house glowing,” Lynn Garber said.

Jacoby and his father were playing on the second floor when the fire broke out. Fortunately Jacoby had taken classes on fire safety in school so when the real thing happened he knew exactly what to do.

On Friday Jacoby reunited with the firefighters who presented an award. “This is the Young Hero Award and today I present it to Jacoby Garber in recognition to react calmly to a fire related incident in your home,” the State Fire Marshal said.

Jacoby says while the entire incident was scary he remained calm. “I just knew what to do and fireman Nick taught me,” Jacoby said.

His parents are extremely proud. “When you realize your 9-year-old saved your life from smoke inhalation or burn it’s pretty impressive,” Lynn Garber said.