Report: Jimmy Garoppolo Not Expected To Be Traded

BOSTON (CBS) — With the likelihood that Tom Brady is going to stick around in New England for at least two more seasons, Jimmy Garoppolo has emerged as the Patriots’ biggest trade chip. But a new report suggests that such a move may not happen.

ESPN’s Ed Werder tweeted on Thursday that he’s “not expecting” Garoppolo to be traded. He based his speculation on what he heard from “people inside” the Patriots organization when he was in Houston for the Super Bowl, as well as sources who are “familiar with their approach.”

Based on what I heard from people inside #Patriots at SB and those familiar with their approach, I'm not expecting @JimmyG_10 to be traded — Ed Werder (@Edwerderespn) February 16, 2017

Garoppolo has been linked to the Cleveland Browns in recent trade rumors. The Browns hold both the first and 12th overall picks in April’s NFL Draft and it is widely speculated that a potential Garoppolo deal would need to include a first-round pick. The Patriots drafted Garoppolo 62nd overall in the 2014 NFL Draft.

Julian Edelman recently spoke glowingly of Garoppolo in an interview, comparing his confidence level to that of Aaron Rodgers. Comments like those could be an effort to boost Garoppolo’s trade value around the league, but Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio told Felger & Mazz at Radio Row for Super Bowl LI that the pieces may be in place for the Patriots to keep him long-term and start him once Brady retires. Garoppolo is signed with the Patriots through the 2017 season, after which he would become an unrestricted free agent.

If anyone boosted Garoppolo’s trade value in 2016, it’s Garoppolo himself. He filled in well for Brady in two games played, completing 43 of 63 passes (68.3 percent) with four touchdowns, no interceptions, and a 113.3 passer rating.