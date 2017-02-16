Reading Hockey Manager Scores Touching Goal On Senior Night

READING (CBS) – Christopher “Bear” McFarland is known for his smile and practical jokes in the locker room, but on Wednesday night, the manager of the Reading High School Hockey team scored more than laughs.

In a Senior Night face-off between Reading High School and Woburn High School, Bear, who has down syndrome, suited up and got ready to play for a special shift.

His dad was recording on his cell phone when Bear took his first shot at goal and missed. His second shot was a slap shot from center ice. This time, it was all net.

“I went like crazy,” Bear said, describing the goal.

“I was probably screaming the loudest and I was starting to tear up because it was so emotional,” Bear’s dad, Darin McFarland said.

Bear’s teammates say they will never forget that moment.

“I was just proud and I was happy for him because I knew he was loving it and he will probably remember it forever,” Bear’s brother Nick McFarland, a sophomore on the team said.