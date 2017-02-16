Police: Video Shows Beer Thief Dragging Officer With Car

NEWINGTON, CONN. (CBS) – Dramatic video shows an alleged beer thief dragging an officer with his car as the suspect tried to make a getaway.
Police in Newington say a man and woman stole beer from a store over the weekend.
The woman was taken into custody but the male suspect took off. Authorities said that when an officer pulled him over, the suspect reached for a gun.
When a struggle began, surveillance video shows the man driving away as the officer holds on to the window.
The officer was dragged 150 yards but not badly hurt.
The Hartford Courant reports that 37-year-old Joshua Coonradt was later arrested and faces charges that include assault on a police officer and first-degree reckless endangerment.