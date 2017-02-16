Polar Rolls Out Its Take On Lemonade: ‘Seltzer’ade’

WORCESTER (CBS) — Beyonce’s “Lemonade” may have fallen short at the GRAMMYs, but Polar is hoping its “Seltzer’ade” will be a big hit in 2017.
The iconic New England beverage company, founded in Worcester in 1882, has already started rolling out its new twist on lemonade. It has no juice, sweeteners or sugar, and is described as “Bubbles with the charm of your favorite lemonade recipes, but none of the guilt.”
The five new flavors are Raspberry Pink Lemonade, Mango Limeade, Watermelon Lemonade, Blueberry Lemonade and Tart Cherry Limeade.
The announcement has Polar fanatics abuzz on social media.