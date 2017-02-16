Parents, 3 Children Rushed To RI Hospital After CO Incident

SMITHFIELD, Rhode Island (CBS) — A family of five were in critical condition Thursday morning after a carbon monoxide incident at a home Wednesday night left the mother and children unconscious.

Smithfield Fire Chief Robert Seltzer said the father of the family was doing something in the garage of the home on Pleasant View Avenue, and quickly realized something was wrong when he went back into the house.

The father called 911 around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, and pulled his wife and children out of the house. The chief said the wife and children were unconscious when taken from the scene.

The children, aged 7, 9, and 11, were all brought to Hasbro Children’s Hospital in Providence. The mother and father were taken to another hospital.

State fire marshal just arrived at house in Smithfield RI where fire crews detected high levels of CO. Family of 5 taken to hospitals. #Wbz pic.twitter.com/uUUuAusSO8 — Anna Meiler (@AnnaMeiler) February 16, 2017

Inside the home, firefighters found soot, which is indicative of a heating system failure.

“We are ventilating the house to get all the carbon monoxide out of the house,” Chief Seltzer said. “The levels were extremely high. We had readings up to 499 parts per million. The initial readings going into the house were over 700, so that’s very very high … Typically when we get over 35, 40 parts per million, we get worried about it.”

Investigators are trying to figure out what caused the malfunction, and how long carbon monoxide was pouring into the home.