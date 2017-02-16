‘Comical’ Failed Break-In Captured On Surveillance Video In Norwood

NORWOOD (CBS) – Police are searching for a suspect who was caught on surveillance video in a “somewhat comical” failed break-in at a Norwood store.

On Friday around 3 a.m., Norwood Police responded to a burglar alarm at Pam’s Market on Pleasant Street and found obvious signs of an attempted break-in.

Officers discovered a man threw a 10-pound boulder through the glass door at the business.

When all you want to do is take your rock and go home… but the rock is stuck in the store you tried to break into #fail pic.twitter.com/bu3DJ2Yj0g — Norwood Police (@NorwoodPolice) February 16, 2017

Surveillance footage, however, showed just how much of a struggle the attempted break-in was for the suspect.

The man can be seen throwing the large rock at the glass multiple times, but it bounces off.

Finally the man throws the boulder into the store, but he is unable to get in.

A car at a nearby home scared the suspect off, and no entry was gained.

“He has the ability to hurl a 10 pound boulder, multiple times, but lacks the strength to provide proper trajectory in order to gain entry,” Norwood Police posted on Facebook.

“While we use a sense of humor, the fact is that the suspect committed a serious offense and a local business was inconvenienced. Had the suspect gained entry, which was his ultimate goal, we would be looking at an even larger offense.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Norwood Police.

