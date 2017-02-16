NightSide – Media Twists Facts on Travel Ban

BOSTON (CBS) – Many media outlets have reported that the seven countries included in the controversial travel ban signed by President Trump are not even the countries that present the biggest threat to our safety. But Jessica Vaughan, Director of Policy Studies for the Center of Immigration Studies, has taken a long hard look at the numbers and has found some interesting results. Since 9/11, there have been 72 convictions in terror cases involving individuals from one of the seven countries on the list. Vaughan says she believes this proves that the travel ban deals with a very real threat and will help keep us safer. What do you think?
Originally broadcast February 15th, 2015.