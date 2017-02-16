WBZ Weather: RadarForecast | BlogApp | Closings-Delays

NH Woman Charged With Stabbing 16-Month-Old Daughter

February 16, 2017 11:05 AM
Filed Under: Manchester N.H., Manchester Police

MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) – A New Hampshire woman was arrested late Wednesday night after she allegedly stabbed her 16-month-old daughter.

Manchester Police say a man woke up to find the toddler bleeding and his wife “despondent” inside a Candia Road home.

The man realized the child had been stabbed, so he called police.

Officers discovered a knife in the home.

The 16-month-old was taken to Elliot Hospital with a serious but non-life threatening injury to her back.

Police arrested Evansgina Audy, 29, and charged her with second degree assault and preventative detention.

Audy is expected to be arraigned on Thursday.

