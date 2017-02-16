NH Woman Charged With Stabbing 16-Month-Old Daughter

MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) – A New Hampshire woman was arrested late Wednesday night after she allegedly stabbed her 16-month-old daughter.
Manchester Police say a man woke up to find the toddler bleeding and his wife “despondent” inside a Candia Road home.
The man realized the child had been stabbed, so he called police.
Officers discovered a knife in the home.
The 16-month-old was taken to Elliot Hospital with a serious but non-life threatening injury to her back.
Police arrested Evansgina Audy, 29, and charged her with second degree assault and preventative detention.
Audy is expected to be arraigned on Thursday.