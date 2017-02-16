WBZ Weather: RadarForecast | BlogApp | Closings-Delays

‘Illumi-Naughty Massarotti’ Combines Famous Starlets With Conspiracy Theories

February 16, 2017 9:21 AM
Filed Under: Naughty Massarotti, Podcasts, Tony Massarotti, Toucher And Rich

BOSTON (CBS) — The Illuminati has taken over the Sports Hub this week, with some claiming that the mythical secret society rigged Super Bowl LI in favor of the Patriots. Little did Toucher & Rich know that one of their favorite alter-egos, Naughty Massarotti, was also big into conspiracy theories and the behind-the-scenes dealings of the Illuminati-controlled government.

It was only natural for Naughty Massarotti to make his triumphant return to T&R – with an Illuminati twist. Listen below for the debut of “Illumi-Naughty Massarotti.”

T&R also played some hilarious outtakes from Tony Massarotti in the studio. Listen to those below:

More from Toucher and Rich
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia