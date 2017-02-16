‘Illumi-Naughty Massarotti’ Combines Famous Starlets With Conspiracy Theories

BOSTON (CBS) — The Illuminati has taken over the Sports Hub this week, with some claiming that the mythical secret society rigged Super Bowl LI in favor of the Patriots. Little did Toucher & Rich know that one of their favorite alter-egos, Naughty Massarotti, was also big into conspiracy theories and the behind-the-scenes dealings of the Illuminati-controlled government.
It was only natural for Naughty Massarotti to make his triumphant return to T&R – with an Illuminati twist. Listen below for the debut of “Illumi-Naughty Massarotti.”
T&R also played some hilarious outtakes from Tony Massarotti in the studio. Listen to those below: