I-Team’s Call 4 Action Helps Fix Health Insurance Mistake

PEABODY (CBS) — As a self-employed realtor, Mitchell Rosenwald has flexibility in his schedule to take care of his kids and his dog. But he doesn’t have employer-sponsored health care, so he signed up for a plan through the Massachusetts Health Connector.

“I paid online and I thought I’m good to go,” he said.

But he was he was hit by an unpleasant surprise a few weeks later.

“I went to refill a bunch of prescriptions, and I learned that I didn’t have health insurance,” he said.

It turns out the payment was deposited into the wrong account. Rosenwald says he spent hours on the phone trying to correct the problem.

“It was really frustrating,” he said.

In addition to the prescriptions, Rosenwald was not able to schedule an appointment with his therapist.

That’s when he reached out to the I-Team’s Call for Action and we reached out to the Health Connector.

“That’s when I started getting phone calls from people who actually new what they were talking about,” he said.

After our call, the Health Connector stepped in and within hours corrected the problem.

In a statement a spokesperson said, “Mr. Rosenwald did not receive accurate information … The customer service representative no longer works for us, and the entire customer service staff was provided training.”

In the end, Rosenwald said he was grateful for the insurance and for our help.

“If you need action, you call for action and they will make action happen,” he said.

A Health Connector spokesperson told us Rosenwald would have been covered retroactively, but he didn’t know that at the time.

If you have a consumer issue, visit boston.cbslocal.com/call-for-action, email us at wbzcallforaction@cbs.com, or give us a call at 617-787-7018.