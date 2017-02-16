WBZ4[1]
WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
WBZ1030[1]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-701-1030 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind [...]
985_SportsHub[1]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE [...]
my38[1]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call [...]

‘I Am Jane Doe’ Shines Spotlight On Child Sex Trafficking, Boston Victims

By Louisa Moller, WBZ-TV February 16, 2017 9:54 PM
Filed Under: Boston, I Am Jane Doe, sex trafficking

BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts film director, Mary Mazzio, says she was astounded to learn that child sex trafficking is happening in the United States.

“When I first read this article I thought, child sex trafficking? That doesn’t happen in this country,” Mazzio said.

The troubling realization inspired her to create a movie highlighting the issue. Called “I Am Jane Doe”, it is now playing in theaters.

“We are talking about hundreds of thousands of children,” Mazzio said.

The film chronicles the stories of child sex trafficking victims, including three “Jane Does” from Boston, who sued Backpage.com for damages after they claimed the website advertised sex with kids.

The movie follows their legal battles and a U.S. Senate investigation into Backpage.com.

Most importantly, Mazzio says, the film gives voice to the victims and their mothers.

“This became their journey. This became a way to elevate their voices,” Mazzio said.

Mazzio hopes audiences will come away with a new awareness of the troubling problem. She also hopes it will spur a change in the law.

“The law has been protecting the website owners that have made millions of dollars off these kinds of ads. The law simply has to be changed,” Mazzio said.

As a result of the Senate investigation, Backpage.com removed the adult section of its website and called itself the victim of censorship.

The Jane Doe lawsuits against Backpage.com have been largely unsuccessful.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia