WBZ Weather: RadarForecast | BlogApp | Closings-Delays

Hanley Ramirez Reports To Red Sox Spring Training In David Ortiz T-Shirt

February 16, 2017 8:19 AM
Filed Under: Boston Red Sox, Hanley Ramirez, Red Sox Spring Training 2017, Sports News

BOSTON (CBS) — Hanley Ramirez has reported for duty down in Fort Myers, and he did so in style.

Ramirez reported to the Red Sox Spring Training facilities on Thursday sporting a David Ortiz walk-off t-shirt:

Hopefully that shirt helps Ramirez channel his inner-Papi. Manager John Farrell announced that Ramirez will take over for the now retired Ortiz at DH against righties, and play first base when a lefty is on the mound. The slugger had a solid bounce-back season in 2016, clubbing 30 homers and driving in 111 runs while playing 147 games.

Third baseman Pablo Sandoval also reported to Fort Myers on Thursday. The Red Sox will hold their first full squad workout on Friday.

Listen: Dan Roche Gives His Roche Report On Toucher & Rich:

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App