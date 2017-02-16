Hanley Ramirez Reports To Red Sox Spring Training In David Ortiz T-Shirt

BOSTON (CBS) — Hanley Ramirez has reported for duty down in Fort Myers, and he did so in style.
Ramirez reported to the Red Sox Spring Training facilities on Thursday sporting a David Ortiz walk-off t-shirt:
Hopefully that shirt helps Ramirez channel his inner-Papi. Manager John Farrell announced that Ramirez will take over for the now retired Ortiz at DH against righties, and play first base when a lefty is on the mound. The slugger had a solid bounce-back season in 2016, clubbing 30 homers and driving in 111 runs while playing 147 games.
Third baseman Pablo Sandoval also reported to Fort Myers on Thursday. The Red Sox will hold their first full squad workout on Friday.
