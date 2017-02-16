Some Local Restaurants Closed For National ‘Day Without Immigrants’ Protest

BOSTON (CBS) — A national protest held across the country, including right here in Boston, urged immigrants to skip school and work Thursday.

The message of “A Day Without Immigrants” actions is that, without the contributions of immigrants, our country would be paralyzed.

To make that point, participants plan to stay home from work and school and avoid making purchases to take a stand against President Donald Trump and his pledges to build a wall along the Mexican border and increase deportation of illegal immigrants, as well as his recent travel ban.

The day of protest has led to a number of kitchens and restaurants being closed.

They include local eateries like Shojo in Chinatown, Muqueca in Cambridge, or Erbaluce in Bay Village.

On their Facebook page, Shojo management wrote, “We are choosing to participate in solidarity with all immigrants as a reflection of our resolute belief in diversity. The beauty of our location in Chinatown is its deep rooted history in migration, opportunity, and innovation. Our restaurant’s heart and soul are no exception. We hope you understand our choice to commit to this movement.”

Other restaurants, like Eataly Boston in the Back Bay, are supporting any employees who wish to take part in the strike.

We apologize for any delay tomorrow. We are an immigrant company & support any employees participating in the strike #DayWithoutImmigrants pic.twitter.com/IxBcjhjwbT — Eataly Boston (@EatalyBoston) February 16, 2017

“We apologize for any delay or disruption you might experience tomorrow at Eataly,” the company wrote in a statement. “We are an immigrant company, born in Italy, with many immigrant employees. Any team member who chooses to participate in the national ‘Day Without Immigrants’ protest strike has our support.”

A recent WalletHub survey found Massachusetts ranked fourth among states where immigrants were making the largest economic impact.