Britax Stroller Recall: Damaged Part Can Cause Child To Fall

February 16, 2017 3:54 PM
Filed Under: Recall, Strollers

FORT MILL, S.C. (CBS) – A massive stroller recall is underway because of a damaged part that can pose a fall hazard to children.

The Britax B-Agile and Bob Motion strollers with click-and-go receivers have a car seat attached to their frame.

Britax-B-Agile stroller in travel system mode. (Image credit CPSC)

Britax-B-Agile stroller in travel system mode. (Image credit CPSC)

But so far there have been 26 reports of injuries after the car seats disengaged from the stroller and fell due to a damaged receiver mount.

Full Recall Info Here

More than 700,000 strollers sold in the United States and Canada are affected by the recall. Britax knows of 1,337 that are reportedly damaged.

B-Agile 4 stroller in travel system mode (Image credit CPSC)

B-Agile 4 stroller in travel system mode (Image credit CPSC)

The strollers were made in China and sold in stores like Babies R Us, buy buy Baby, Target and online for up to $470.

Anyone who bought a recalled stroller can contact Britax for a free repair kit.

