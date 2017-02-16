What’s Up This Weekend: Wine Expo, Bugs Bunny Film Fest & More

BOSTON (CBS) – It’s a long weekend, which means extra time to enjoy all the area has to offer. Among this weekend’s highlights are a Bugs Bunny Film Festival, a “wild” birthday party, and the Wine Expo.

WINE EXPO

Wine lovers unite at the Seaport World Trade Center this weekend, for the Boston Wine Expo. The show features, “great wines from around the world, amazing food from Boston’s best restaurants and chefs, and dozens of informative and educational wine seminars.” The Grand Tasting, featuring more than 1,800 wines, runs 1-5 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday. The entire event is 21+. INFO & TICKETS: wine-expos.com

HAPPY BIRTHDAY LITTLE JOE!

You’re invited! Little Joe isn’t so little anymore. The western lowland gorilla at Franklin Park Zoo is turning 24, and there is a birthday party on Monday to celebrate. There will be birthday cake (for the first 200 guests), a giant birthday card you can sign, and special treats for Little Joe and all of his gorilla friends. MORE INFO: zoonewengland.org

MUSEUM OF AFRICAN AMERICAN HISTORY

One way to honor Black History Month is with a trip to this Boston museum. Visit the first African American Meeting House, or the oldest standing public school built solely for African American children. The current featured exhibit is Picturing Frederick Douglass, featuring photographs of “the most photographed American of the 19th century.” MORE INFO: maah.org

BUGS BUNNY FILM FESTIVAL

Calling all classic cartoon fans. An entire film festival dedicated to Bugs Bunny and friends hits the big screen this weekend. It’s the 22nd Annual Bugs Bunny Film Festival at The Brattle Theatre in Cambridge. There are three different programs you can catch over the next week, featuring Bugs, Elmer Fudd, Daffy Duck, Road Runner, and Wile E. Coyote. INFO & TICKETS: brattlefilm.org

STEVE MCQUEEN VIDEO INSTALLATION

Through next weekend, the ICA has a special Steve McQueen video exhibit. Steve McQueen: Ashes is a video installation by the filmmaker, making its U.S. debut. “Ashes presents footage on two sides of a freestanding screen. One side…a young, carefree fisherman… The other side… chronicles Ashes’s unexpected fate.” INFO & TICKETS: icaboston.org

BOAT SHOW – WEEKEND 2

The New England Boat Show runs through this weekend. Check out the details in last week’s roundup.

SCI FI FEST – WEEKEND 2

Boston SciFi runs through this weekend. Check out the details in last week’s roundup.