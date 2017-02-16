Bill Belichick To Narrate WWII Documentary ‘D-Day: Over Normandy’

BOSTON (CBS) — Bill Belichick is obviously way into football history, but he’s also interested in history history. The Patriots head coach is bringing his interest in World War II to PBS for a new documentary called D-Day: Over Normandy.

The doc will be produced by Rhode Island-based company Tim Gray Media and the World War II Foundation. It is expected to air in the spring on PBS stations across the country.

The one-hour production will mix modern-day aerial footage of important D-Day locations with archival footage from the June 6, 1944 invasion of Normandy and interviews with WWII veterans. And, of course, Belichick’s voice will narrate it all.

Belichick’s father Steve served in WWII and was an assistant coach and scout at the U.S. Naval Academy for 33 years. It was at the Navy where Belichick learned much of his football knowledge that he would later apply as a coach in the NFL. He also fed his growing interest and knowledge of military history in the process.

“Every day of my childhood, I was immersed in the tradition of the United States Navy,” said Belichick, according to WWIIFoundation.org. “I was, and remain, inspired by their discipline, teamwork and courage, especially the sailors who fought on D-Day and in the Pacific theater, where the U.S. Pacific Fleet sacrificed so much for ultimate victory. The Navy, Army, Air Force and Marines made one heck of a team in World War II.”

Belichick has been a supporter of the WWII Foundation since 2006 when they started producing WWII documentaries, according to chairman Tim Gray. If his narration in D-Day: Over Normandy is a success, perhaps he’s found his next career after football.