WBZ4[1]
WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WBZ1030[1]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-701-1030 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind […]
985_SportsHub[1]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE […]
my38[1]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call […]
WBZ Weather: RadarForecast | BlogApp | Closings-Delays

Ainge: Celtics Not Looking For Rent-A-Player Or Band-Aid Trade

February 16, 2017 10:41 AM
Filed Under: 98.5 The Sports Hub, Boston Celtics, Danny Ainge, NBA Trade Deadline, Sports News, Toucher And Rich

BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics are one of the hottest teams in the NBA as next Thursday’s trade deadline approaches, but that hasn’t changed Danny Ainge’s approach.

The C’s have won 11 of 12 and sit just 2.5 games back of the Cleveland Cavaliers for the top spot in the Eastern Conference. But Ainge said his philosophy hasn’t changed at all because of the success of the team and he wants someone who can be a part of the big picture long-term, and not a quick fix who will only be around for a couple of months.

“I’m certainly aware of all of our competition around the East. It’s not from a lack of desire to want to do a trade, but as an organization we have priorities and a plan,” Ainge told 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Toucher & Rich during his weekly interview Thursday morning. “We’re not looking for Band-Aids and we’re not looking to give up future assets. We’re trying to build something more sustainable than a rent-a-player.”

Ainge said there has been plenty of interest in this year’s Brooklyn Nets pick, which has the best odds of being the top overall selection in June, but the team’s dearth of future picks and young assets makes the asking price go up whenever he’s dealing with other teams.

“Everyone knows the assets we have and the young players we have,” he said. “In any conversation we have the price is a lot because of what we have in the bank. That’s the challenge we’re facing and we’re trying to stick to our plan. If a deal comes along where the price to add someone to the team who is more long-term than someone who is just the last 25 games of the season, we have more interest in that than we do in finding a Band-Aid.”

While he admits the Celtics could use some help on the defensive glass, Ainge isn’t going to sacrifice their success in spacing the floor for a little more rebounding.

“We talked about this before the season started and our biggest weakness is defensive rebounding. Some games we get away with it and our guards get back in and get a lot of rebounds, but that’s been a team focus. But it’s also our greatest strength to play skilled players,” he said. “When we have Kelly Olynyk and Al Horford on the court, and the floor is spread for Isaiah and three-point shooters at our big positions, that’s why [Isaiah is] having such a great year and we’re scoring at such a high clip this season. You can’t just put a rebounder that can’t shoot out on the court because it might provide some help on the rebounding end, because it takes away from our strength on the offensive end.

“We know what our weaknesses are; we’d like rim protection and rebounding. At the same time we do like skilled bigs to play around our guards,” added Ainge.

Dallas head coach Rick Carlisle had some nice things to say about the Celtics after they beat his Mavericks on Monday night, saying they could represent the East in the NBA Finals. Ainge is flattered by those remarks, but said there’s a long way to go between now and the postseason.

“Rick is a former Celtic and a good friend of mine, a former teammate. I think Rick is being very nice. I’m not saying I don’t believe what he said; this Celtics team surprises me often,” admitted Ainge. “They’ve really come together, Brad had done a great job and Isaiah and many others are having fantastic years.

“The playoffs are so unpredictable. I feel like we’re a very good team and getting better. I don’t think you’ve seen the best of the Celtics,” Ainge continued. “I don’t think our core group has been together for many games at all this year. I’m looking forward to that after the All-Star break. We’re going to get Avery Bradley and Jaylen Brown back; it’ll take a few games to get acclimated, I think, but after that, the rest of March and April if we can remain healthy, you’ll see what the potential of this team is.”

Ainge also touched on Marcus Smart’s strong play this season and the team’s love affair with the three-point shot. Listen to the full interview below:

More from Toucher and Rich
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia