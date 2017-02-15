Man Arrested In West Newton Stabbing Ordered To Undergo Mental Health Evaluation

WEST NEWTON (CBS) — The man accused in a bold daylight stabbing just yards from the Newton police station was ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation Wednesday morning.

Chad Michael Kirby, 36, is charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Police say he stabbed a man in the head in front of a CVS on Watertown Street around 12:30 p.m., leaving a bloody scene and shocking the neighborhood with the level of violence.

Chad Michael Kirby ordered to undergo mental health evaluation after West Newton stabbing.#wbz pic.twitter.com/wfoC7CJekm — Beth Germano (@BethWBZ) February 15, 2017

They stressed that the stabbing was an extremely rare and random attack.

The victim, a 53-year-old man, stumbled into the CVS for help after attack, while police in the area quickly arrested Kirby, who remained on the scene.

Police told WBZ-TV they found the knife and collected it as evidence, along with bloody clothing that was in the street.

Some people working in the area said that, even though Kirby is from Quincy, he had been seen around stores asking people for cigarettes.