Man Killed In Boiler Explosion At Revere Home

February 15, 2017 7:35 AM
REVERE (CBS) – A man was killed in a boiler explosion at a home in Revere early Wednesday morning.

It happened around 5 a.m. at 785 Revere Beach Parkway.

According to WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Kendall Buhl the victim has been identified as 49-year-old Reyes Bertrand, a father of two young daughters.

Bertrand’s brother Luis told WBZ Reyes was checking on a problem and trying to fix the oil boiler at the time of the explosion.

Reyes Bertrand died at the scene.

Investigators sealed off the area around at 785 Revere Beach Parkway Wednesday morning. (WBZ-TV)

The force of the explosion blew windows from the basement out onto the lawn.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.

