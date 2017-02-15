Keller @ Large: The $2 Daydream

BOSTON (CBS) – The Powerball jackpot is over $300 million Wednesday night, and that’s enough to get my attention.

Two bucks is two bucks, and I’m a little reluctant to throw it down the drain, which is almost surely what you’re doing if you buy a ticket. But what the heck, if you don’t play, you can’t win, and there’s nothing wrong with a little two-dollar daydream, is there?

So, what would I do with the $300 million, or the fraction of that I would bank off a winning ticket?

I like my job and my co-workers, so I’d like to keep my hand in here at WBZ, although I realize all future coffee and pizza runs will be on me. But I’m sorry, you’re on your own during the winter from now on.

I don’t ski, I don’t skate, and the only ice I like is in my martini shaker, so you won’t be seeing me during January, February or March anymore once I cash that ticket.

And April, too; around here, April is a winter month.

Once I’ve taken care of winter, family and friends, I would want only one personal indulgence – a first-class seat anytime I fly. It’s not that I don’t enjoy the elbowing in the terminal as people try to jump the line, the violence and selfishness of the overhead baggage rack or getting kicked by the passenger behind me.

It’s just that I’m willing to give them up.

Now, to the good part. I’d like to help kids without means get a crack at a top-shelf education, by sponsoring scholarships and helping charter schools. I’d want to help victims of crime struggling to recover.

And I have a soft spot for dogs – animal shelters would be on my donation list.

Was all that speculation worth two bucks?

Something tells me it will have to do.

