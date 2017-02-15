WBZ4[1]
WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WBZ1030[1]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-701-1030 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind […]
985_SportsHub[1]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE […]
my38[1]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call […]

Keller @ Large: The $2 Daydream

February 15, 2017 8:38 AM By Jon Keller
Filed Under: Jon Keller, Keller At Large, Powerball

BOSTON (CBS) – The Powerball jackpot is over $300 million Wednesday night, and that’s enough to get my attention.

Two bucks is two bucks, and I’m a little reluctant to throw it down the drain, which is almost surely what you’re doing if you buy a ticket. But what the heck, if you don’t play, you can’t win, and there’s nothing wrong with a little two-dollar daydream, is there?

So, what would I do with the $300 million, or the fraction of that I would bank off a winning ticket?

I like my job and my co-workers, so I’d like to keep my hand in here at WBZ, although I realize all future coffee and pizza runs will be on me. But I’m sorry, you’re on your own during the winter from now on.

I don’t ski, I don’t skate, and the only ice I like is in my martini shaker, so you won’t be seeing me during January, February or March anymore once I cash that ticket.

And April, too; around here, April is a winter month.

Once I’ve taken care of winter, family and friends, I would want only one personal indulgence – a first-class seat anytime I fly. It’s not that I don’t enjoy the elbowing in the terminal as people try to jump the line, the violence and selfishness of the overhead baggage rack or getting kicked by the passenger behind me.

It’s just that I’m willing to give them up.

Now, to the good part. I’d like to help kids without means get a crack at a top-shelf education, by sponsoring scholarships and helping charter schools. I’d want to help victims of crime struggling to recover.

And I have a soft spot for dogs – animal shelters would be on my donation list.

Was all that speculation worth two bucks?

Something tells me it will have to do.

Listen to Jon’s commentary:

More from Jon Keller
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia