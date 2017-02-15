Over/Under: Will Isaiah Thomas Finish In The Top-3 Of NBA MVP Voting?

BOSTON (CBS) It was a Game of Jones Tuesday on 98.5 The Sports Hub, as Adam Jones and Nick Cattles did a Patriots-free round of “Over/Under.” They covered topics on the Celtics, Bruins, and Red Sox.

The over/under numbers, and Jones’ answers, are below.

Isaiah Thomas’ finish in the NBA MVP voting: 3.5

“The way he’s going right now, I think you have to take under at 3.5,” said Jones. “I thought that was crazy two months ago, I started giving it the time of day a month ago, and he hasn’t slowed down.”

Celtics playoff series wins: 1.5

“I go over that,” said Jones. “Before the year I said they’re the No. 2 team in the [Eastern Conference]. They should win the Atlantic [division]. They should get to the Eastern Conference Finals if they’re the No. 2 team in the East.”

Claude Julien Stanley Cups in Montreal: 0.5

“I’m going to go under a Stanley Cup for Claude Julien,” said Jones. “I don’t see this marriage working out – and when I say ‘working out’, [I mean] resulting in a championship.”

Wins for Claude for the rest of the season: Over/Under Bruce Cassidy’s win total

“I do think Claude, with the better team – and let’s face it, he’s the better coach – … give me the over on Claude,” said Jones.

Combined wins for Rick Porcello, David Price, and Chris Sale: 56.5

“That should be over,” said Jones. “A year ago, David Price wins 17, Porcello wins 22 – Sale should come in and win 20 in year one. … They should be over 56.5, even if the offense comes back to earth a little bit.”

