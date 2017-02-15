WATCH: WBZ-TV News Live

NightSide – The Intolerance of the Left

February 15, 2017 1:03 AM By Dan Rea
BOSTON (CBS) – Betsy DeVos, the new Secretary of Education, was barred from entering a public middle school in Washington, D.C. last Friday by protestors upset over her confirmation. The scene was eerily reminiscent of former Democratic Alabama Governor George Wallace, who infamously blocked a doorway at the University of Alabama in an attempt to prevent black students from entering as a protest against desegregation. Why is it that the party of “tolerance” is so often intolerant of other ideas or beliefs? Attorney Harvey Silverglate checks in with Dan and NightSide Nation to talk about the left’s war against free expression and an open exchange of ideas.

Originally broadcast February 14th, 2017.

Part 1 with Harvey Silverglate:

Part 2

