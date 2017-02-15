WATCH: WBZ-TV News Live

NightSide – Major Leaks In The Intelligence Community

February 15, 2017 1:03 AM By Dan Rea
BOSTON (CBS) – Some extremely sensitive information gathered by U.S. intelligence officials was leaked to the media last week, implicating the now-former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn in some low-level deception. As a result, Flynn was forced to resign, a story which has unsurprisingly dominated mainstream media outlets ever since. Less talked about, but potentially far more important, is the persistent leaking of information from within the intelligence community to media outlets. Does our government have an issue with leaks? How should President Trump prevent insiders from releasing potentially dangerous information to the public? Why isn’t the media talking about this issue?

Originally broadcast February 15th, 2017.

