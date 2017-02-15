Woman Arrested For Drunk Driving At McDonald’s Drive-Thru

HOOKSETT, N.H. (CBS) – A New Hampshire woman’s quest for fast food led to her arrest when police say she passed out at the McDonald’s drive-thru.

Hooksett Police were called to McDonald’s on Hooksett Road just after 1 a.m. Wednesday for a woman who was unresponsive behind the wheel.

While speaking to the woman, identified as Jaime Nelson, officers smelled alcohol. Nelson admitted to police she had been drinking.

After taking a field sobriety test, Nelson was arrested. At the police station, Nelson recorded a blood alcohol level of .12.

Police charged Nelson with driving while intoxicated. She was released on personal recognizance bail.

