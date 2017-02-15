WATCH: WBZ-TV News Live

1 Dead, 1 Critical After Fire Tears Through Malden Home

February 15, 2017 6:15 AM
Filed Under: Malden

MALDEN (CBS) – One person was found dead and another was rushed to the hospital after an overnight fire at a home in Malden.

Firefighters were called to the apartment complex on Perkins Avenue around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Dep. Fire Chief Greg Cavalieri said there were heavy flames when they arrived, but they knocked them down fairly quickly.

When they went inside, they found two people.

“One of the victims was located on the first floor and the second victim was located in the doorway of the second floor bedroom,” Cavalieri told reporters.

One was dead, the other was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The home on Perkins Avenue after the fire. (WBZ-TV)

No names have been released.

Cavalieri said they have no idea what caused the fire or where it started.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.

