WBZ4[1]
WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
WBZ1030[1]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-701-1030 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind [...]
985_SportsHub[1]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE [...]
my38[1]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call [...]

Logan Airport Workers Fear Deportation

February 15, 2017 6:42 PM By Christina Hager
Filed Under: Christina Hager, Immigration, Logan Airport

BOSTON (CBS) – An immigrant worker at Logan Airport says his dream of becoming a U.S. citizen was stolen.

In January he received a notice in the mail inviting him to a naturalization ceremony. He brought his mother.

“This was like the end of it all. I was really proud. It was at the JFK library,” the employee said.

The man spoke to WBZ-TV on the condition of anonymity because of what happened next.

“They check this list and realize my name is not on there and they’re like, ‘You’re going to have to leave. Somebody’s going to have to get back to you.’”

Weeks later, he still has not received an explanation.

His green card runs out in a month and a half, as does his Massport ID, which enables him to work at Logan Airport.

He’s one of hundreds of immigrants who work in passenger services at the airport.

They take care of day-to-day operations, like pushing wheelchairs, cleaning, offloading baggage, and helping planes park.

“The vast majority are foreign born,” says Roxana Rivera, Vice President of the local 32BJ Service Employees International Union. She says the office has fielded countless calls from immigrant airport workers. “Are green cards going to be renewed? If you are applying to be a resident or a U.S. citizen, how what (President Donald) Trump is putting out there is going to affect them.”

An airline wheelchair assistant, Sadia Mohamed, says she and many of her coworkers are concerned about their future. She’s a refugee from Sudan.

“I think it’s not fair because we are immigrants. You know, we are not criminals,” said Mohamed.

A Massport spokesperson says the agency is not aware of any impacts on staffing at this time, but union officials say service could suffer if employees are deported.

“The airport itself could not run without the immigrant workers doing what they do,” said Rivera.

More from Christina Hager
Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia