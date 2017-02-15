Julian Edelman Says Jimmy Garoppolo Has ‘Brett Favre, Aaron Rodgers Kind Of Confidence’

BOSTON (CBS) — The world has only caught a glimpse of Jimmy Garoppolo in the NFL. But according to a receiver who’s seen Garoppolo at work every single day at practice, the quarterback has some moxie.

Appearing on NFL Network (and spotlighted by ESPN’s Mike Reiss), two-time Super Bowl champion Julian Edelman was asked about Garoppolo, who figures to be a prominent name in trade talks in the coming months.

Edelman offered some high praise.

“As far as a guy that I get to play with every single day, Jimmy Garoppolo, I mean, the guy’s a stud,” Edelman said. “He went out and played in the regular season, and he played very well. He’s got that kind of gunslinger kind of confidence. You know, that Brett Favre, Aaron Rodgers kind of confidence.”

Edelman caught 13 passes for 135 yards from Garoppolo in the first six quarters of the season. Edelman wouldn’t weigh in on what type of value Garoppolo might have from a GM’s perspective, but he did support the young quarterback.

“He practices hard, he prepares hard, he’s a good kid, he’s young,” Edelman said. “I think he’s a good player.”

Of course, the NFL Network crew had more questions about Tom Brady than Garoppolo, and it was during a “Bromance” test that Edelman revealed a tidbit that is sure to send shockwaves through New England.

“The thing is, when I go to [Brady’s] house, he tries to feed me ice cream so he can eat ice cream,” Edelman said when asked if Brady has ever forced him to eat avocado ice cream. “I don’t know if it was real ice cream, but he’s always like, ‘Hey Jules, you want some ice cream?’ after a day of training. I’m like, ‘Bro, I don’t want an ice cream right now. You just want me to have ice cream so you can have ice cream.'”

While there may be the occasional ice-cream slip-up, Brady’s diet remains steady, according to Edelman.

“The dude eats like a deer,” Edelman said. “Nuts and berries all day.”