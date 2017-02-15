Harvard Students Protest Ex-Pharma Exec Shkreli’s Talk

February 15, 2017 9:04 PM
Filed Under: Harvard University, Martin Shkreli

CAMBRIDGE (AP) — Harvard students are protesting a campus appearance by indicted former pharmaceutical executive Martin Shkreli.

The former CEO of Turing Pharmaceuticals is slated to talk about investing at a Wednesday night event organized by the Harvard Financial Analysts Club.

Another student group says the appearance “promotes and glorifies murderous financial practices.” It’s organizing a rally and a separate “teach-in” about pharmaceutical price-gouging.

Opponents are encouraging speech attendees to “audibly disrupt and walk out of the event.”

Shkreli was criticized after his company purchased a drug used by AIDS and cancer patients to fight parasitic infections and dramatically raised its price.

He is free on $5 million bail pending his federal securities fraud trial in an unrelated case. He has pleaded not guilty.

Shkreli also is scheduled to speak at UMass-Boston Thursday.

