Poll Shows Elizabeth Warren Losing To Donald Trump In 2020 Matchup

February 15, 2017 2:29 PM
WASHINGTON (CBS) – A new poll looking ahead to the 2020 election finds President Donald Trump trailing a generic Democratic candidate, but not Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts.

The Politico/Morning Consult survey shows Trump beating Warren 42 percent to 36 percent, with 22 percent undecided. Trump loses to “Democratic candidate” 43 percent to 35 percent.

The poll was conducted after Warren made headlines by receiving a rare rebuke from the Senate for quoting a letter from Coretta Scott King during debate over Sen. Jeff Sessions’ nomination for attorney general.

Warren and Trump were frequent sparring partners during the campaign. He has referred to the senator as “Pochahontas,” referencing her claims of Native American heritage, while she has called him a “thin-skinned racist bully.”

The Massachusetts Democrat has her own re-election bid to worry about in the meantime. A WBZ-UMass poll last fall showed warning signs for Warren, leading possible challengers by just a few points.

The Politico/Morning Consult shows Warren with a 37 percent favorability rating, with 30 percent viewing her unfavorably.

