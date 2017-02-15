Dedham Man Ordered Held Without Bail In 2016 Barbershop Murder

BOSTON (CBS) — The man police say shot and killed another man at a Mattapan barbershop last year was arraigned in Suffolk Superior Court Wednesday.
William Shakespeare, 29 of Dedham, is charged with first-degree murder and several gun charges. He was ordered held without bail.
Prosecutors said he murdered 31-year-old Marcus Hall as Hall took a young relative to get a haircut at a Blue Hill Avenue barbershop on June 14, 2016.
They said security cameras caught Hall and Shakespeare involved in an argument. After witnesses heard gunshots, Hall was found shot several times in the building’s parking lot.
Shakespeare was tracked to the Bronx, where he has family. He was taken into custody by Boston Police, US Marshals, and the NYPD there on January 31.
He is due back in court March 21.