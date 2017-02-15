Accumulating Snow On The Way

BOSTON (CBS) – While Wednesday’s forecast features mainly raindrops in eastern Massachusetts as scattered showers push through, later on this evening and overnight, we’ll see snow return as a significant storm impacts parts of New England.

A winter storm watch is posted for Essex County and will get upgraded to either a winter weather advisory or winter storm warning by the National Weather Service later on today. The highest impact from this event will undoubtedly be across parts of central New Hampshire into Maine, where more than a foot of snow is likely.

For us here in southern New England, it’s a bit more convoluted. Here’s what we’re thinking:

TIMING

Rain will change over to snow in eastern Mass. between 8 and 10 p.m. and continue at times overnight.

A band of moderate to potentially heavy snow could swing down from Maine and New Hampshire after midnight, grazing northeastern Mass.

Pockets of snow will linger into your Thursday morning commute, tapering during the mid-to-late morning.

ACCUMULATIONS

For many of us in southern New England, snow accumulations will be light.

Expect a coating to 1 inch or so from central Mass. to Cape Cod, with 1-to-3 inches from Boston north of the city and into southern New Hampshire and 3-to-6 inches in northern Essex County to southeast New Hampshire.

IMPACTS

Roads will become snow-covered and slippery overnight in parts of eastern Mass. Expect reduced visibility and road crews to be out (northeast Mass.).

Some slick travel will linger into your Thursday morning drive, so be sure to budget some extra time to get to your destination.

WIND

The west-northwest wind will ramp up this evening and may gust to 40-50 mph at the coastline from Cape Ann to Cape Cod overnight into Thursday morning.

A few isolated pockets of damage may result.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

There’s been no change in the forecast for the upcoming holiday weekend – it looks great!

Stay tuned to the very latest forecast as we pinpoint the exact placement of that steadiest/heaviest band of snow for tonight.